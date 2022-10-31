Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in India on November 11, 2022. However, it’s premiere was last week, and since that day, Marvel fanatics and audiences have been pouring their love and admiration towards the project and the star cast. It’s never the same without Chadwick Boseman who played T’Challa (Black Panther), but the makers have given their heartfelt tribute to him and that was quite clear from the trailers.

However, in Black Panther sequel, the makers have also given a beautiful tribute to Tony Stark aka Iron Man through Dominque Thorne’s RiRi Williams. She will be seen picking up the same habit as Robert Downey Jr left behind in Avengers: Endgame. She will be seen making high-tech suits.

As reported in The Direct, now in an interview with Brandon Davis of Phase Zero, MCU producer Nate Moore talked about how Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man influenced IronHeart in Black Panther. Talking about it, he said, It was really exciting, and you sort of put your finger on it. It is both a nod to Tony Stark, but [also] its own thing. You know, Riri Williams, I think, probably steps less directly in Tony’s footsteps than she does [in the comics], but there’s certainly an admiration for all the stuff he built, and even as we’re crafting shots and sequences, thinking about what you’ve seen in other Iron Man movies, and sort of doing our riff on it, was really fun.”

Further talking about how RiRi’s costume resembled a lot with Robert Downey Jr’s character Tony Stark’s but in a lower budget as RiRi isn’t a billionaire like he was. Nate Moore shared, “… The notion was, and Ryan [Coogler] is such a grounded filmmaker, if someone was actually trying to build an Iron Man suit, but didn’t have Iron Man resources, where would she go? So it is a little bit more ad hoc. And he also loved the idea that, you know, Riri used to build cars with her dad. So, there’s sort of a, kind of, Detroit-motor-city feel to it. It’s not as sleek and clean as Tony’s suit.”

For those who don’t know, in the comics, Iron Man and RiRi Williams has a direct connection, but in the movie, Iron Man already died in Avengers: End Game, so there is no possible connection to be shown, and that might disappoint the audience a little. But there wasn’t any choice of the Marvel Studios.

Are you excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

