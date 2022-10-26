Robert Downey Jr was a sweetheart when he was younger. Not saying that he is not anymore, but there is something else about our Iron Man in the 90s. Though RDJ is most known for his role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has starred in several other films.

Sherlock Holmes, Zodiac, Due Date, and more are fine examples of it. Besides films, Downey Jr is known for another thing, and this is his fashion in the retro days. The younger generations have already fallen in love with vintage fashion. Celebrities like RDJ himself, in inspiring looks, are a cherry on the top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This baggy look of a young Robert Downey Jr can be held as a testament to that. The actor had that James Dean day-dream look in his eyes (sorry, not sorry). The whole outfit looks stylish. Comfort clothing is one of the most prominent things in the fashion industry now, and what the Avengers: Endgame actor is wearing looks super comfy.

The pants, the shirt with a turtleneck, and the coat over it look absolutely amazing. We would definitely wear this for a casual night out. Robert Downey Jr added spark to this fit with the lapel pin and the cross-chain around his neck. It is the extra effort of accessorising up yet having a rugged look that called out to us.

young Robert Downey Jr being a fashion icon pic.twitter.com/1uigYzA3af — Annie ⎊ (@IR0NDWNY) September 29, 2019

The latter is accompanied by Robert‘s hair, which is gelled up and away from his face. Though one strand gently rests on his forehead. Other than what he is wearing, it is the actor’s look on his face that makes us swoon over his younger self.

On the work front, Robert Downey Jr will be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It has a studded star cast of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and more.

Must Read: Shanaya Kapoor Exudes Royal Vibes In An Off-Shoulder Lehenga Which Would Make The Best Fit For Your Sangeet With ‘Ladkewale’ Lurking Over That Deep Neckline!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram