Who doesn’t like a superhero movie? Apart from the DCEU, it has to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been entertaining us with the vast variety of superheroes flicks. However, the firsts always stay a little while longer than the rest. Back in 2008, when Robert Downey Jr graced our screens as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, we were awestruck. Since then, – upto Avengers: Endgame, Robert played the character in a plethora of Marvel movies. But did you know how much was his salary?

Robert gave a spin to his career after he was roped in for Marvel’s Iron Man. His superhero journey changed his whole perspective on life and career, and slowly and gradually, he became one of the most favourite superheroes.

Well, it isn’t a surprise that the Marvel movies make huge numbers at the box office. However, Robert Downey Jr. used to earn just $500K at the beginning of his career with Marvel Studios. But slowly, as his popularity grew, and Iron Man became the ‘Iron Man,’ his gross earnings saw a huge rise too. He earned $80 million for the 2015 film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, while for Avengers: Endgame, which marked his last venture with the Marvel Studios, he got $75 million.

As per a report in FandomWire, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man clearly beaten Chris Evans’ Captain America and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Chris earned a total of $20 million for his role in Endgame, and even though there was no report about how much Mark earned, it’s believed that he also bagged around $15 million.

Well, it’s pretty clear that Robert Downey Jr. was the highest paid-actor among the rest in Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those who don’t know, Robert has earned more than $360 million throughout his Iron Man career.

