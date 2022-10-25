Ananya Panday has been slaying it at all the Diwali parties. The Liger actress has put her best fashion foot forward to attend the bashes which were hosted by the who’s who of Bollywood. On the occasion of Diwali, last night, fashionista Sonam Kapoor hosted a bash that saw the who’s who of Bollywood arriving at the bash. Right from Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor among others, we saw divas taking the web by storm.

Recently, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress set the internet buzzing as she wore a blazing red saree flaunting her curvaceous figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party, Ananya Panday looked scintillating wearing a sheer saree. The diva looked her finest best in a blingy party wear saree which had a shimmery silver border and embellished work on the whole saree. She paired her look with a strappy bralette embellished blouse with a plunging neckline. In accessories, she wore a statement neckpiece with a matching bracelet.

Keeping her make-up nude, she opted for nude lipstick and matching sandals. Letting her straight hair down, she mid-partitioned it. Keeping her look as minimal as she could, she looked the hottest of them all. Check out her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Recently, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a video of her looking hot in a red saree. Captioning the video, she wrote, “My ‘Main Hoon Na’ moment this Diwali @farahkhankunder love you!!!! excuse any mistakes.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda who turned out to be a box office dud. Meanwhile, she’s currently shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. A couple of days back, the announcement promo was released and it took social media by storm.

Must Read: Diwali Divas: Yay Or Nay? Ft. Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani To Ananya Panday, Some Bolly Beauties Stole Our Hearts & Some Broke It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram