Diwali is all about the glitz and glamour, and Bollywood divas proved it with their bling game. Since the last few days, Tinseltown is decked up with all the lights and glitter, and actresses like Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif are coming with their glamour to complete the vibe! While a few have stolen our hearts with their looks, a few have disappointed us with their fashion game.

Bollywood divas are known for their fashion game. Everyone tries to put their best fashion foot forward whenever they step outside into the city. However, in this Diwali season, a few looks were quite a hit, while a few were a total miss! Scroll below to find out.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani tried to amp up her fashion game every day at these Diwali parties, but last night, she totally nailed her Diwali look. She can be seen donning a royal blue-coloured velvet finish lehenga choli with a plunging neckline detailing. The outfit had golden zari embroidery all over it, adding an extra charm to the look. Kiara paired her outfit with a pearl-beaded choker and kohl-rimmed glam makeup. I absolutely loved the toned-down makeup to make her vibrant lehenga do all the talking.

It’s a Yay for me!

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif chose a sheer black coloured saree with silver floral detailing and paired it with a sequinned sleeveless blouse. Katrina completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, a few finger rings, polki bangles, smokey eyes, contoured and highlighted cheeks and n*de lip shade. She brought the bling with herself. Subtle but classy!

Another Yay!

Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul Preet Singh wore a red-coloured three-piece ensemble, including a bralette, a palazzo and a cape which she paired with huge danglers and dewy makeup. Well, even if she put together a whole outfit thinking it to be a perfect pick for Diwali, it didn’t really make a statement among the rest divas. It was more of a so-so choice!

A Nay for me!

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday is known to be the fashionista of this generation. She has never really disappointed her huge fandom with her sartorial choices. However, recently, at one of the Diwali parties, she wore a pista green colour lehenga choli that featured silver mirror-work all over it. She paired her look with oxidised earrings and a maang teeka. Even though her dewy makeup and the whole get-up looked put together, the colour didn’t really suit Ananya.

So it’s a Nay for me!

Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi Pednekar has really brought her A-game in fashion in recent times. Her ice-blue look has really stuck with me. She wore an ice-blue coloured thread and sequin embroidered lehenga choli, flaunting her mid-riff. Bhumi completed her look with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and mauve lip shade. She paired her look with a heavy choker and matching earrings. Bhumi tied her hair in a messy bun to add an edge to her look. Everything in her look was properly placed.

And it’s a Yay for me!

Kriti Sanon:

Kriti Sanon’s floral look has to be one of my favourites among all of these divas in these last few days of Diwali parties. Kriti donned a pink-coloured floral embroidered lehenga with a plunging neckline choli and a sheer dupatta that featured an embroidered border. She completed her look with dewy and minimal makeup and paired the look with statement earrings. She tied her hair in a top messy bun. She maintained an undertone makeup to let her outfit be the one that create the buzz, and well, it sure did!

It’s a Yay!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood’s Kylie Jenner, is a true blue fashionista. She always puts fashion first, be it a lunch date, dinner party, an award show or a red carpet look. In these last few days at the Diwali parties, Janhvi was really acing the fashion game. But last night, she draped a simple sequinned ice-blue coloured saree with a sleeveless blouse which, to be honest, it looked quite repetitive in terms of Janhvi’s fashion style. She opted for smokey eyes, and a brown lip shade and completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. Well, this Janhvi’s look didn’t steal my heart!

So, it’s a Nay for me!

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan opted for a cream-coloured lehenga choli featuring subtle red-coloured thread detailing all over it. She paired it with a stack of bangles and a tassel neckpiece. Sara last night gave a major Kedarnath vibe and couldn’t make a statement among the rest. She really looked quite blah, which is not expected from her!

It’s an absolute Nay for me!

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know whom you would rate what numbers!

