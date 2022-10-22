Would you believe if someone came and told you that Katrina Kaif was once told that she wouldn’t become an actor in Bollywood? Almost impossible to believe, right? But it actually happened back in the day when she was starting out in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, the ‘Phone Bhoot’ actress made a shocking statement where she revealed that he was thrown out of a John Abraham film and told mean things. Scroll below to read the scoop.

We are talking about Anurag Basu’s ‘Saaya’ here which starred John, Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhry in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Katrina revealed of being replaced in Basu’s film and that everyone faces rejection here. In fact, with time you need to develop resilience and that’s exactly what she did.

Katrina Kaif in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said, “I got thrown out, not thrown out, let’s say replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just one shot. At that time I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over.”

Katrina Kaif further added, “Everyone faces rejection I think as an actor. Maybe not everyone, a lot most actors will face rejection and will hear no a lot. And that’s why you have to develop that resilience if you want to be an actor. I’ve had people to my face say, when I first started out, ‘You cannot be an actor and there’s nothing good about you’, straight. I cried then too, so crying helps. But then you hold onto the vision you have, you work hard and you got to be resilient.”

For those of you who don’t know, Kat made her Bollywood debut with ‘Boom’ in 2003 which was a flop but soon after she did Sarkar (2004), Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Namastey London (2006), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010), Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) which were all massive box office successes.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif getting replaced in John Abraham’s Saaya back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

