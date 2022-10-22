Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies’ which will debut on OTT streaming giant ‘Netflix’. Even before her big Bollywood debut, the star kid is hugely popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Last night, the beauty attended Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash looking all ‘golden’ as ever and now netizens are reacting to her fashion affair and trolling her on the internet while also mentioning Shah Rukh Khan in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Suhana happens to be the daughter of power couple SRK and Gauri Khan. The diva has over 2 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal life to her fans on the same. The day before yesterday, Khan attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash and we were all not over her fashionable attire from that day – and now, she gave us one more style inspo with a golden outfit that she wore to Bhumi’s Diwali bash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suhana Khan wore a golden saree that came with a plunging neckline blouse and she styled her outfit with a sleek ponytail. She accessorised her look with statement emerald earrings and a matching potli bag.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her pictures on Instagram, a user commented, “Ye kya hai bhai female Shah Rukh Khan.” Another user commented, “Little girl … looks like a middle age woman.” A third user commented, “Bipasha Lite.” A fourth user commented, “Iss nepo kids ko invite karte hai par koi tara sutaria kyun nhi bulata 😢”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan for her latest glamorous look? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: “Sajid Khan Is Close To Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Is Farah Khan’s Brother, Who Am I?” Asks Sherlyn Chopra Over Delay In Filing A Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram