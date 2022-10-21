Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 has created a stir on and off social media. The filmmaker has been accused of se*ual harassment by not one by 6 women. Since his entry on India’s biggest reality show, netizens have been demanding his removal from Salman Khan’s house which doesn’t seem to happen anytime soon. Recently, one of the accusers, Sherlyn Chopra, opened up about the time when she was se*ually exploited.

The sensual actress even filed a police complaint against him at the Juhu police station in Mumbai accusing Bigg Boss 16 contestant of se*ual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Now in the latest updated, Sherlyn Chopra has opened up on filing the case years after it took place. Ms Chopra in his latest interview stated the incident took place in 2005 but didn’t have courage to file a complaint. She further said that since he’s Farah Khan’s brother, who’s close to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, what could have she done.

Speaking to ANI, “I didn’t have the courage earlier to file a complaint against a big name like him. After #MeToo, women stepped forward. He should be jailed. I have recently filed a complaint against #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan for s*xual exploitation, criminal force and criminal intimidation. The first thing that the police asked me was when this incident happened, to which I replied that it happened in 2005. They asked me why it took me so long to reach out to them. I said that back then I did not have the courage to file a sexual exploitation complaint against a big name like Sajid Khan.”

Sherlyn Chopra then said, “It all comes down to credibility and status. He is obviously much bigger than me. He is Farah Khan’s brother, who is close to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. So what am I in front of him? I was just an outsider and a nobody. Then what way do I have to prove the truth?”

“So, yes, whatever information I have and whatever witnesses there are, I am ready to present them. But if you ask me if I have it all on camera, then no, because we don’t carry a spy camera for professional meetings though these were causal meetings for him, a way to get what he wanted,” said Ms Chopra.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

