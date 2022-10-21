Recently released comedy courtroom show Case Toh Banta Hai has been making waves for all the right reasons. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others have appeared on the show where they have accused some hilarious allegations. The comedy courtroom show features Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, internet sensation Kusha Kapila, comedian Paritosh Tripathi and others. The latest actor to appear on the show is Sanjay Dutt.

In a recent episode, the actor made some hilarious comments that have left netizens in splits. Case Toh Banta Hai premieres on Amazon Mini TV.

During his appearance on Case Toh Banta Hai, Sanjay Dutt was asked which actor he thinks would be the right choice to play his character in the remake of his film Khal Nayak. The film was released in 1993. When was given three choices Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, he chose the Padmaavat actor over the two. He answered, “Ranveer Singh, woh aaj kal kapde nahi pehnta hai (he doesn’t wear clothes these days).”

LOL!

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines ever since his n*de photoshoot surfaced on the web. It went so viral that it landed the actor in legal trouble. After being summoned by Chembur Police, he recorded his statement about the same. Soon after the controversy erupted, many reacted to the same and spoke in support including Vidya Balan, TV actor Nakuul Mehta and others.

Coming back to Sanjay Dutt, he was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-led Shamshera. Before that he tasted success with Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2. On his upcoming work front, he will be seen in Dhruva Sarja’s Kannada film, KD – The Devil trailer of which was dropped recently.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

