Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tried to keep their relationship under wraps for quite a long time but the cat is finally out of the bag. Thanks to Karan Johar, who made the duo spill the beans on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Rumours are rife that the couple is tying the knot next year, but before that are they planning to take the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt route? Scroll below for all the details.

There is no more hide and seek as Kiara and Sidharth have become more comfortable being papped together. The duo recently attended a friend’s birthday bash and made a ravishing appearance together. In addition, it was Salman Khan who indirectly confirmed their wedding on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Amidst all of this, a report by Bollywood Life suggests that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have decided to live-in together before their marriage. If one remembers, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also used to stay in their Bandra residence together, and they even chose it as their special wedding location.

A source close to the development revealed, “Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage as they know they are one and need to do just formality if getting married. And how they have given thought of being in live in before they get hitched.” There are lots of Bollywood couples who have stayed together before getting married and one of them was the latest B town couple who got hitched, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.”

The source adds, “Sidharth and Kiara have decided that they might soon see a new house to live in together that has a good space for them. However, if they do not find any suitable house, Kiara might shift to Sidharth’s Bandra house and they will start living together.”

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are eyeing an April 2023 wedding in Delhi.

