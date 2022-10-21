Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu has been one of the most awaited of the year, but due to Akki‘s back-to-back flops, the film went low on buzz. Nonetheless, it is all ready to hit the screens on 25th October and fans are hoping to bring their beloved star into the box office game. Now, the latest we hear about the film is that it has got protection from the Delhi High Court in a battle against piracy. Keep reading to know more.

Piracy is one problem that every film industry is facing. If not more, the illegal downloading and distribution definitely dents theatrical revenue to some extent and the same concern has been raised by Cape of Good Films (one of the producers) and writer Abhishek Sharma. Producers presented a list of 23 websites which offer illegal download links to movies and web series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking a decision on Ram Setu makers’ plea, the Delhi High Court has restrained 23 rogue websites from offering downloads, streaming, sharing or any other illegal practice that would badly impact the film. “Looking at the investments made by the plaintiff in the production and promotion of the film as also the exclusive right vested in it under the provisions of the Act, this court prima facie agrees with the plaintiff that if the rogue websites communicate the film in any manner, on any platform, simultaneously with the theatrical release of the film on October 25 or in its close proximity thereafter, it would severely impact the interest of the plaintiff monetarily and will also erode the value of the film,” the court stated.

Ram Setu makers would be in big relief now as they have won their first battle and that’s piracy of the film. Now, let’s see if it wins its box office battle.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill & Vicky Kaushal’s Photos From A Recent Diwali Bash Leave Internet Jealous, Netizens Say “Real Bhi Paas Hai Or Punjab Ki Bhi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram