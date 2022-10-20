In February this year, Sony Pictures India announced that they will be bringing the Indian superhero, Shaktimaan, who ruled our TV screens from 1997 to 2005 to the big screen. Since then, there have been many reports doing the rounds regarding the project, including Ranveer Singh being a top runner for the titular role and the makers approaching ‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut to helm the trilogy.

Well, as per a new media report, the makers of the film seem to be in favour of a south director captaining their film over any Bollywood filmmaker. Why do we feel so? Because after reports stating that the makers approached Raut, new reports claim they are in talks with Minnal Murali fame, Basil Joseph to take the reins. Read on to know the latest updates.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, the makers of the film are in talks to bring Minnal Murali fame, Basil Joseph, to come on board as the director of the film. A source close to the development told the portal, “Basil is well versed with the world of Indian Superhero Films and is a big fan of Shaktimaan himself. The director has already met the Shaktimaan team multiple times and is keen to come on board the film.”

The source added, “The producers have asked Basil to come up with his own version of the screenplay to know if he is on the same wavelength as the team on the visual and story-telling front.” This insider further revealed that the necessary paperwork and other aspects will be done once the first draft is locked and it’s as per the quality desired by the team.

The source added, “Shaktimaan is a franchise that has the potential to change the game for Hindi Cinema and hence, the team is being very cautious with their choice of director. Mukesh Khanna has made the character a household name and the idea is to reintroduce the superhero to today’s audience. They have been talking to several top directors and as of now, Basil Joseph is the front runner to be at the helm of affairs, as all the meetings have met with a positive response.” For those wondering, Basil’s Minnal Murali was released in 2021. The Malayalam-language superhero film, starring Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram, follows the life of Jaison, a young tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning and transforms into a superhero.

While that’s the update on the director, what about the actor who will be playing the titular role? As of today, no actor has been roped in for the part, but Ranveer Singh is keen on playing it and is at the top of the list for the producers. Talking about Ranveer, the source said, “He will hear the script, get an idea of the vision that producers and directors have for the franchise, and only then play the superhero. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him as well to play a superhero on screen and hence, he is being cautious with what he picks up.”

All we can say now is – let’s wait for an official update from the makers.

