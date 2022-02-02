The Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali was released last year on Amazon Prime and Netflix. Tovino Thomas starrer received rave reviews following the release. Now the film appears on an engineering exam question paper that left the filmmaker quite impressed. Scroll down to know more.

For unversed, filmmaker Basil Jospeh who helmed the superhero film gave up engineering to pursue his love for cinema. His film became quite famous after it was released on Netflix in December last year. Now the filmmaker shared a picture of a third-semester question paper for Mechanics of Fluids of Kothamangalam’s Mar Athanasius College on social media.

The question paper was for 50 marks. Interestingly, the question paper also had a disclaimer that read, “The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this question paper are fictitious. No identification with actual persons, places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred. All the best! Enjoy examination, you can criticize me later!!!”

In what Minnal Murali director shared the picture, the question also borrowed the setting of the film, and was titled, “Welcome to the village KURUKANMOOLA, where the superhero Minnal Murali resides.”

“During his visit to the US, Minnal Murali, while surfing in Miami beach, ran into Aquaman. Aquaman requested Minnal Murali to take a look at his underwater transportation vehicle, as its propeller was corroding, showing drop in performance and eventually leading to breakage very frequently. Minnal Murali dialled students of S3M for help, so please explain the relevant concept and reasons for failure.” Take a look at his post below:

As per the Indian Express report, the question paper was set by Dr. Kurian John, assistant professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering at Kothamangalam’s Mar Athanasius College. Dr. John said that he is delighted as Basil Joseph himself called and said that he found the question interesting.

He further said, “It is not the first time that I have set a quirky question paper, maybe fourth or fifth time. Earlier, the questions were set on different themes like flood and one-time students were the characters. Usually, I get trolled for the questions, but this time the question paper got shared widely and reached the director.”

