Radhe Shyam: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Epic Love Saga Gets A New Release Date

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan India films of this year. Because of the third wave, the release of the film did get pushed but it being such a massive film with larger-than-life scenes, it had to release in theaters. So the makers have selected 11th March 2022 as the new release date.

The makers announced the new release date with a new poster that looks intense.

Till now, we have seen a few glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’, which can be termed something extraordinary, we have never seen in Indian cinema. The glimpses convey the storyline of a unique love story. In the trailer, we will see how the story is going to be unwrapped, and the mystery created in the sneak peeks will be unsolved.

Fans and audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March 2022. It had Pooja Hegde as a leading lady

