After a love ballad, Aashiqui Aa Gayi, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled the second Hindi track titled ‘Soch Liya’ from the album yesterday. Featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the song is a sad track unlike the first one. Now, it has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Here, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teasers, and trailers of the movie. The result of the same is announced a couple of days before the film’s release.

Soch Liya is a sad track sung by the magical duo of Mithoon and Arijit Singh. It features some flashback sequences as both Prabhas and Pooja Hegde think about each other. It seems like the duo witnesses turmoil in their love life, and they’re stuck with each other’s memories. Watch the track below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Soch Liya song from Radhe Shyam? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Aashiqui Aa Gayi From Radhe Shyam Ft. Prabhas & Pooja Hegde On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

After keeping it low for several months, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled the first Hindi track titled ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the song is now on our ‘How’s The Hype?’

Aashiqui Aa Gayi is a typical Bollywood love ballad. It has soothing vocals of Arijit Singh, backed by Mithoon’s magical score. The makers kick-started their Hindi promotional campaign with this song, which is visually soothing too. The highlight of the track is, of course, Arijit’s voice in different pitches, and Prabhas-Pooja’s chemistry. Watch it below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Aashiqui Aa Gayi song from Radhe Shyam? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Radhe Shyam Janmashtami Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

The makers are successfully keeping the buzz intact for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. On the festive occasion of Janmashtami yesterday, we saw a new poster was unleashed. It has now made its way to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Speaking about yesterday’s poster, Prabhas is looking dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja Hegde sporting a breathtaking ball gown. Radhe Shyam is looking like a fairy tale romance for sure!

Here’s the poster:

Polls How much did you like Radhe Shyam's Janmashtami special poster? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Radhe Shyam New Poster Ft. Prabhas On ‘How’s The Hype?’ Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

The special day of 13th April witnessed the release of a new poster of Radhe Shyam. It featured Prabhas in it. As the day saw several festive occasions like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and many others, the makers shared a new glimpse from the film.

The newly released poster features Prabhas in a uber-cool avatar, much different from earlier released looks. With a bright smile on a face, the actor looked charming as always. The actor took to Instagram to unveil the poster. He wrote: “One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak.”

Have a look:

Vote for the poster below:

Polls How much did you like the new poster of Radhe Shyam ft. Prabhas which was unveiled on Gudi Padhwa, Ugadi's occasion? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Radhe Shyam First Glimpse Ft. Prabhas & Pooja Hegde On ‘How’s The Hype?’ Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

One does not need to be a genius to scale the heights the buzz about Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam has reached. The film that also stars Pooja Hegde has become the talk of the town. While we all wait for July now, the makers released a special glimpse into the retro world and it left us all enthralled. It has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype? Section. Read on to know everything you should and also do not forget to vote.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the makers have promised that Radhe Shyam will have Prabhas as we have never seen him before. The film is all set to tap his romantic side and the teaser does the same. We meet Pooja Hegde and Prabhas on a retro-looking station where he follows her. The music set design and top of it all, dialogues win the game. Watch the teaser right below and don’t forget to vote.

Polls How much did you like Radhe Shyam's first glimpse video? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Radhe Shyam Glimpse Announcement Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’ Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Radhe Shyam is one of the most exciting pan-India films starring Prabhas. Also starring Pooja Hegde in lead, the epic romantic big-budget film has been creating huge waves ever since its announcement.

The film is now not far away from release and the ‘Glimpse Announcement’ posters have proved it. The makers of Radhe Shyam released the posters featuring Prabhas in multiple languages recently and announced that the glimpse will be shared on Valentine’s Day i.e. 14th Feb. We must say Prabhas as the boy next door looks magnetic even in the long shot.

The posters have made a successful entry in Koimoi’s How’s The Hype? section and now you can vote and tell us how much you liked it.

Polls How Much Did You Like Glimpse Announcement Poster Of Radhe Shyam? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Radhe Shyam First Glimpse Announcement Ft. Prabhas On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Prabhas has a long list of films in his kitty and one with Deepika Padukone too. While all of that is still in the production stage, one project is almost ready is his flick with Pooja Hegde Radhe Shyam. The movie promises to feature the Baahubali star in an avatar never-seen-before and we have already seen some soothing posters too. The makers have now announced that they will be dropping a glimpse on February 14 and it has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype? Section.

Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a romantic dynamic and is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. In the most recent video shared by the makers, we can see a love-struck Prabhas walking on a street that gives all the possible retro vibes while jazz resembling tune plays in the background. The text says that this will be the heart of the actor we have seen doing action always. And we are already exited. Catch the glimpse and here and don’t forget to vote.

Polls How much did you like Radhe Shyam's first glimpse announcement video? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Radhe Shyan Motion Poster Ft. Prabhas, Pooja Hegde On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

We recently started Koimoi ‘How’s The Hype?’ for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, so it’s only fair to put all the promotional material released by the makers. Today, we add the motion poster which was released last year to the poll. Vote below to add to the pre-release hype of the film.

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday last year, the producers released a beautiful motion video that starts off in the middle of a mystical looking forest with nothing but a single train track in the midst of it. The scene then zoom’s into the approaching train to reveal famous love couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments to a final glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerana (Pooja Hegde) that will leave you intrigued.

Polls How much did you like Radhe Shyam's Motion Poster? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam’s New Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’ Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has become one of the most anticipated films of the year 2021. While fans wait for the smallest of the update, the makers and the superstar are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement going. Marking the new year, the makers released a new poster. It has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ Section. Scroll down to know more about the same and do not forget to vote.

The new poster that released recently featured Prabhas in it. The vibe of the new poster is fresh and natural. Prabhas can be seen dressed in a retro avatar, sitting on top of the mountain. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

How much did you like the new Radhe Shyam poster? Rate it right here:

Polls How much did you like Radhe Shyam's poster ft. Prabhas? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

