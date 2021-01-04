Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar joined Maharashtra’s minister for tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray, and the home minister Anil Deshmukh at a function of the Mumbai Police.

Advertisement

At the event on Saturday evening, also attended by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, Segways were given to police personnel for better patrolling of the Bandra seashore.

Advertisement

“I am so happy and so proud that Mumbai Police is going to get a vehicle through which they will be able to control a lot of things over here. I think that’s good news for all the citizens of Mumbai. I am thankful to Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government for making me a part of this ceremony,” Akshay Kumar said at the event.

Akshay Kumar, who has played a cop in numerous films including “Mohra”, “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, “Khakee” and “Aan: Men At Work”, returns in a uniformed avatar on the big screen soon with Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi”. He plays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is on a mission to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai.

At the event, Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh added: “It’s indeed a big day in terms of policing in this area of Mumbai. I think it will not only increase mobility but also the visibility and effectiveness of the Police. It will also give a better image to the Mumbai Police. Every day and every year, we are trying to modernise ourselves and this is a big step in that direction.”

Also present were local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Vishwas Nangare Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police ( Law and Order), Mumbai City.

Must Read: Dhvani Bhanushali Is Excited To Get Back On The Stage For Her Concert



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube