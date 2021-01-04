Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for nearly 3 decades and his films have made it big at the domestic and overseas box office. The actor has starred in nearly 113 films, 52 of which were commercially successful.

The actor began his career with Saugandh, which was released in in 1991. However, he saw mainstream success was with action thriller Khiladi, which was released in 1992. The film had established him as an action star in the 1990s. Some of his notable films are Dhadkan (2000), Andaaz (2003), Namastey London (2007), Waqt (2005), Hera Pheri (2000), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008). In a span of three decades, the actor has emerged as a leader in terms of revenue generated from films.

Now American business magazine Forbes has revealed Akshay Kumar’s earnings over the past six years. The actor has managed to rake in a staggering USD 48.5 million [Rs. 356.57 cr.] in the year 2020 in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. He receives remuneration from a percentage of the film’s profits in the capacity of the actor and/or the producer. He also earned a meaty chunk of revenue from 2019 films Kesari, Blank (special appearance), Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. The year seemed to be one of the best years for the actor.

The report further states that Akshay managed to earn USD 65 million [Rs. 459.22 cr.] through multiple brand endorsements. Furthermore, the actor in 2018 earned USD 40.5 million [Rs. 277.06 cr], in 2017 USD 35.5 million [Rs. 231.06 cr], USD 31.5 million [Rs. 211.58 cr] in 2016 and USD 32.5 million [Rs. 208.42 cr] in 2015.

Over the past 6 years, Akshay Kumar has managed to earn an estimated USD 253.5 million [Rs. 1744 cr].

Meanwhile, the actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a launch date of the upcoming multiplayer game, FAU-G. He shared a video that gives a glimpse of gameplay and has the ‘FAU-G Anthem’ playing in the background. The game is slated to be launched on the Republic Day this year.

