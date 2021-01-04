The start of 2021 has begun on a rocking note for all Ranbir Kapoor fans. Yes, you guessed it right! We are speaking of Animal. The film is the first collaboration between RK and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The project comprises a stellar cast of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. Now, reportedly, Tripti Dimri too has joined the bandwagon.

Advertisement

On 1st January at 12:01 am, the film’s announcement was made which unveiled the entire cast. While everyone assumed Parineeti to be the leading lady, reports state that the script demands another actress. Interestingly, Tripti has been finalised above Sara Ali Khan.

Advertisement

As per the reports, both Sara Ali Khan and Tripti Dimri auditioned for Animal. It was Tripti who impressed one and all thus eventually bagging a second female lead role. If the news is true, it’s really a huge jump for the Laila Majnu actress. Just like what Kabir Singh did to Kiara Advani, we hope Tripti gets much-deserved attention post this highly-anticipated crime drama.

Animal is being backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Are you excited to see Tripti Dimri opposite Ranbir Kapoor? Share your opinion with us.

Meanwhile, we recently learnt that the Laila Majnu actress has been roped in by Dharma Productions for a film. It also has Ishaan Khatter in lead. The actress will be playing the role of a complex character in this thrilling drama, which is slated to release next year, reports Peepingmoon.com

The untitled film will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap, who made her directorial debut with Amazon Prime’s black-comedy series, Afsos. Anubhuti will also be directing a social-comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana, titled Doctor G.

Dharma Production’s untitled film will go floors mid-year. Apart from giving a breakthrough performance in Laila Majnu. Tripti has also appeared in Anushka Sharma produced Netflix film Bulbbul.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture Featuring Beau Vicky Kaushal From Their Game Night, See It Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube