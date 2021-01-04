Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a revolution of her own in the film industry. She began her career with Refugee (2000) and there has been no looking back. Despite being married and becoming a mother, which usually slows down an actress (as per beliefs), Bebo has created her own destiny. Every year and with every film, she increases her fee and continues to be in demand. Anil Kapoor claims she charged a whopping sum for Veere Di Wedding too!

Veere Di Wedding starred Kareena alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film was co-produced by Anil, daughter Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. It went on to garner the ‘hit’ title at the box office with earnings of 83 crores.

Anil Kapoor recently graced Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted chat show along with director Anurag Kashyap. The duo is currently promoting their latest released film, AK vs AK. During the conversation, the host asked Anil his take on male actors rejecting films where his female co-star is not being paid equally.

To this, Anil Kapoor was quick to respond, “You toh took a lot of money from me (for Veere Di Wedding)” This left Kareena Kapoor Khan speechless for a while but she laughed it off. The actress continued, “We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…”

The topic did not end there. Anil also revealed details of the negotiations during Veere Di Wedding. “Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai.’ Maine bola, ‘De do (She is demanding more money than the hero. I said, Give it to her). They all called me up also, I said, ‘Done.’ They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, ‘Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants),” he added.

However, Anil Kapoor also added that he has worked on multiple films where his female co-star has charged more than him. “There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and maine khushi khushi kiya (I did the films happily),” he added.

