Bigg Boss house has always given rise to some of the best love stories. Whether they lasted or not is a different game altogether. This season again, we saw sparks flying between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. But, before their love story could grow, Pavitra, unfortunately, was eliminated.

Advertisement

After stepping out of the BB 14 house, on many occasions, we have seen Pavitra backing Eijaz. This made all the fans believe that there is something definitely more than friendship between them. But, with Eijaz’s latest confession, it is now confirmed that what we saw in the house is definitely going to grow once Eijaz steps out.

Advertisement

When Pavitra Punia was still inside Bigg Boss 14 house, we saw several adorable, romantic moments shared by her and Eijaz Khan. Their bond inside the house was often a hot topic of discussion, and while their fondness for each other was quite evident, neither one of them had openly admitted to being in love with the other. In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone graced the show and was seen as a guest-doctor, and it was when she called Eijaz for a check-up, that he confessed his feelings for Pavitra.

Sunny Leone played a guest doctor, and she was seen solving the diseases of the housemates. She first called in Eijaz Khan for a check-up. Following an electrocardiogram, Sunny found that Eijaz’s heart rate was high, and it was then that Eijaz confessed that Pavitra Punia is in his every heartbeat. He said that no matter what happens outside now, he is ready for everything. “Mere dil ki har dhadkan me Pavitra hai – kuch bhi ho jaaye bahar, mai ready hu,” said Eijaz.

Further, he looked to the camera and sent out a message for Pavitra, saying that he was missing her, and is falling more in love with her. “Tujhe miss kar raha hu, mujhe aur pyaar sa ho raha hai.”

Eijaz Khan was also seen saying that he wishes to step out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and meet her and that he hopes she is waiting for him. “Dil karta hai tujhse baahar aake milu. I hope you’re waiting for me,” he said. “I think I love Pavitra,” he concluded.

Well, we are too excited to see what happens once Eijaz comes out of the house.

Must Read: When Munmun Dutta AKA Babita Ji Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Was Asked “Ek Raat Ka Kitna”, Her Reply Was Savage AF

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube