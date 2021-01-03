Being a celebrity has its own advantages and disadvantages. Especially when you’re part of one of the most successful television shows, trolls come after you almost on a regular basis. But Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is savage when it comes to giving back to the trolls.

Advertisement

Her Instagram account is filled with lovely vibes and colours and once you start scrolling through, you will get hooked to the content in no time. From lovely pictures to her adventure rides, you can always go to her Instagram account for some positivity.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is savage when it comes to giving it back to the trolls. Once user left a nasty comment on her picture that read, “Ek raat ka kitna (how much for one night)” to which the actress gave a kick-a** reply.

Munmun usually doesn’t use abusive language but this time she couldn’t hold it and wrote, “Kyu be saale bh*dwe idhar bhik maangne kyu aaya hai? Aukaad bhulgaya apna?? Bhagwan ne itna ch*t*ya shakal diya hai, toh baatein bhi ch*t*ya jaisa hi hai…Tere jaise pe toh koi thukega bhi nahi..saale naamard saamne aake ye baatein kiya kar samjha? Aur haan, socha tujhe block karne se pehle teri aukaad dikha du tujhe bh*dwe. Samjha gawar? Chal ja ab..teri badsurat shakal leke kahin aur ch*t*yapa kar (Why have you come here to beg? Did you forget your standard? You talk rubbish just like your face. No one would even spit on you. If you are brave, come forward and talk. And one more thing, I thought it’s better to show you your standard before I block you. Understood you illiterate guy? Now go from here with your ugly face and spread filth somewhere else.)”

We are proud of you, Munmun Dutta. Way to go girl!

Never let bullies pull you down. What are your thoughts on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses’ reply to the troll? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Goes Gaga Over Rohanpreet Singh’s New Year Looks, Says, “You Look Great”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube