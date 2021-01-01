Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta knows is an all-rounder in a true sense. Despite having a tight shooting schedule, the actress knows how to enjoy her life to the fullest.

Advertisement

If you are a die-hard fan of Munmun, you would be aware of how beauty loves to explore different avenues. She’s already a fashion slayer on social media. Apart from that, she loves vlogging too. Yes, and to fulfil her appetite as a vlogger, she has her own YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Just a few months ago, Munmun Dutta entered the YouTube world. Their she shares make up tips, exercise routine and much more. Till now, she has shared 9 videos on her channel. Just like her stint in the television industry with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she has excelled in the vlogging world too. Taking to her Instagram channel, the actress shared the exciting news of getting a Silver Play Button from YouTube. Not just Instagram, but she also shared an unboxing video of the button on YouTube.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Silver Play Button is given by YouTube when one’s channel hits 100,000 subscribers mark. Speaking of Munmun Dutta, her YouTube channel has crossed a mark of 385,000 subscribers. Now, that’s a hell of an achievement!

Speaking more of Munmum social media life, the actress loves to shares daily happenings of her life with fans and also unleash the fashionista in her. Through Instagram, she keeps her fans hooked with some beautiful pictures, which are nothing less than a treat for them.

Just a few days back, Munmun shared a post-Diwali picture. This time she was seen in simple traditional attire, white Kurti. Despite opting for minimal, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress looked cute and graceful as ever. “Candid click… Post Diwali…#candid #candidphotography #candidphoto #postdiwali #postoftheday #pictureoftheday #athome,” she captioned.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Finally Confesses Her Wish Of Marrying Aly Goni? Says, “Mere Ghar Walo Ko Mana Lena”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube