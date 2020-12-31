Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 14. Fans absolutely adore their chemistry. While Jasmin is in the house since day one, Aly entered the show as a wild card. He has always supported Jasmin on the show and even exited the show to save her.

Advertisement

While everyone loves the duo, they never officially announced their relationship and kept denying getting involved in a romantic relationship. But in the latest video coming from Bigg Boss 14 arms, we see them celebrating New Year in each other arms and Jasmin is seen asking Aly to convince her parents.

A Twitter fan page named ‘The Khabri’ has shared a clip of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s moment from the ongoing new party in the house. In the video, Aly is holding Jasmin in his arms while Jasmin is telling him, ‘You love me so much’ after which Aly kisses her forehead and Jasmin adds, ‘Mere ghar walo ko mana lena’. Have a look at the adorable video here.

Aren’t they adorable?

Meanwhile, as reported by Bollywood Life, in one of the live feed videos, Rahul Vaidya is talking to Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni about their marriage. They ask Rahul if he will help in the marriage. Rahul Vaidya confirms his assistance to Aly Goni. In fact, he agrees to meet Jasmin Bhasin’s parents and convince them about Aly if they do not agree on the relationship. This trio is surely setting friendship goals. Rahul Vaidya says he is also waiting for their wedding. Aly Goni said he would meet Jasmin Bhasin’s parents after the show got over.

Well, we would love to see Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin getting married. What about you? Tell us your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh ‘Would Love To’ Reunite With Erica Fernandes; Directors, Are You Listening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube