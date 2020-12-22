Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s relationship has come out in the public eye after their stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier what fans believed was a rumour, now they are sure that these two stars are dating. Although the two TV star may not openly acknowledge their relationship, the evidence is there for the world to see.

Maybe Aly and Jasmin forget sometimes that the Bigg Boss camera is recording each and everything they discuss or do. One such discussion of the two has come in front of all of us. Continue reading further to know about it.

On the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen discussing marriage. On Monday’s episode, these two were seen lying on the bed, with Aly resting his head on her belly. On the issue of marriage, Aly was heard saying how he would rather marry his best friend instead of wasting time getting to know another girl.

Aly Goni reportedly said, “Ab main bahar jaaunga ladki dhoondunga, girlfriend banaunga ya pehle time spent karunga phir pata chale won acchi nikle na… phir itna time dene ke baad nahi laga mera mann… toh uska aur mera hum dono ka time barbaad, so main sochta hoon hoon ki tere saath theek hai apni setting…(As and when I get out of the house, I will begin looking for a girl. We will then spend time together. If I find that I can’t get along with her, then her and my time would have been wasted. Since we get along so well, I might as well…)” As he said this, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted blushing.

Later, however, Rakhi Sawant posed a serious question to him – what if her parents refused to accept the match? Aly replied that he would then leave her. He mentioned he would stop talking to Jasmin, adding how he would not go against her parents’ wishes. The statement left Jasmin in tears.

It is clear to the world that Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are a couple, despite their attempts to play it down. On a recent Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, a caller had wanted to talk to Aly. He said, “Aap bahot achche jaa rahe ho, Aly bhai. Lage raho aisehi. aage, baahar nikal ke aap ko Valentine bhi milne wala hai (Aly, you are doing good. Keep playing this way; on leaving the house, you will get your Valentine).” As an embarrassed Aly reacted, “Kaun hai? Aap ne dekha hai kya kaheen? (Who is that? Have you seen anyone”, the fan continued, “Sir, achche se dikhai de raha hai (it is quite evident).”

On one of the earlier episodes of the show, Jasmin had asked him to propose to her. Both had agreed that the place was not conducive for such an act and would wait for the show to end. Later, in a conversation with Kashmera Shah, Jasmin had acknowledged that they were in a relationship. “I am lucky that there’s someone who loves me so much. We have a three-year-long relationship. Whatever he says, it happens.”

Well, isn’t all this proof enough that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are dating?

