Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too enjoys a cult following. Filled with a bit of naughty humour, the show has quirky characters which shine all the way. One such character is of Malkhan, the best friend of Tika. It’s being brilliantly portrayed by Deepesh Bhan.

For the unversed, Deepesh had been part of several popular sitcoms like F.I.R, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and May I Come In Madam. Except, May I Come In Madam, the actor has mostly made small varied appearances in all other shows. But thanks to Shashank Bali’s Bhabhiji, Deepesh got a chance to prove his comic timing and versatility.

Recently, Deepesh Bhan got indulged in a talk with Jyoti Chahar’s YouTube channel, The Moi Blog. He narrated his journey from theatre days to becoming a part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. He confessed of initially having an over-confidence about getting roles easily, but it was Mumbai which exposed him to reality.

Although in a lighter tone, Deepesh Bhan quoted, “Aapko lagta hai aap jaaoge aur ek audition dene ke baad, aapki film lagegi aur aapke ghar ke bahar jo cinema hall hai, waha aapke posters lagenge. Lekin jab Mumbai aate ho, 6 mahine mein hi aapke tote udd jaate hai. Aapka vaastavikta se saamna hota hai ki itna easy nahi hai, jitna soch ke aaye the.” (Initially, it seems like after one audition you will get a film and your posters will be outside a cinema hall near to you. But when you come to Mumbai, you are stunned. You get exposed to a reality that’s the job is not that easy.)

Deepesh further added that by god’s grace, he has been able to survive the toughest phase of his life. And cut to now, he has established himself in the industry by doing 7 to 8 television shows.

Now, that a good reality check for all those who are aspiring to pursue acting as a career. Nonetheless, his words are only a source of motivation suggesting to work on our acting skills and be prepared for a challenge.

