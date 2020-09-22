Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Saanand Verma On Kangana Ranaut's Drug Statement: "Such Statements Are Made..."

Everyone is aware of Kangana Ranaut‘s fearless statements on Bollywood’s apparent dark secrets. The actress has claimed that 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs. Now Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-actor in Chhichhore, Saanand Verma who is famous for essaying the role of Anokhe Lal Saxena in popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has reacted on Kangana’s claims. Read the article to know what the actor has to say.

For the unversed, after Rhea Chakraborty got arrested in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs. The actress even named a few celebrities and asked them publically to take a test to prove their innocence.

Saanand Verma aka Saxena of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain reacted to Kangana’s claims in a recent interview with Spotboye. He said, “I don’t like the generalisation. There might be a few but you can’t blame everyone. Such statements are made to malign the image of our industry and I am not in support of them. I am not saying that our industry is drug-free, there are people who might be using drugs. I think NCB is already on it and is working to eliminate this from our industry. It’s time that the industry is free from all these things and we work with good intentions and true passion.”

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor also shared his viewpoint on Kangana being vocal on such issues. He said, “Whatever Kangana said is her personal opinion. And I would just like to say that instead of concentrating on what she said, we should focus on Sushant and his case. This is not about Kangana, we are not fighting for her, we have united for SSR. All that she has said and the various issues she has raised, we should only focus on what happened to Sushant, and we should let the investigating agencies get to the bottom of the case and find out the truth.”

