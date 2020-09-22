Arjun Kapoor To Donate Plasma Post Recovery From COVID-19

Arjun Kapoor has decided to do something nobel for people suffering from coronavirus. The Panipat actor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will be donating his plasma for the treatment post recovering. The actor is currently under home quarantine. Read on to know more details of the same below.

Arjun’s plasma donation will likely take place 45 days after he was tested positive. For those who do not know, plasma treatment is crucial to saving the lives of the affected and survivors are being motivated to come forward and help.

As per a report in Times Of India, medical personnel in the know, on conditions of anonymity, has revealed the news. They shared, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better.”

The source added, “Arjun Kapoor will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures. It is really nice of him to do this. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning.”

A couple of weeks ago, Arjun Kapoor had shared the news that he had tested COVID positive. Taking to social media, he shared a post with joined hands and an image.

His statement read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.”

We are proud of you Arjun Kapoor. Keep up the good work.

