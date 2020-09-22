The drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case is currently being investigated. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik were previously arrested by the NCB. Soon after, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, as well as Simone Khambatta’s names, popped up. The latest to join the list is actress Deepika Padukone.

Yes, you heard that right. Last night, several chats between Deepika and a KWAN employee Karishma were leaked. The duo was seen talking about drugs. In the WhatsApp chat, DP asked for hash from Karishma. The latter arranged it via somebody known as Amit. Long-time rival Kangana Ranaut has reacted to it all.

The war between Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone isn’t hidden from the netizens. While the Cocktail actress maintains her silence, Kangana has time and again mercilessly bashed her on social media. Recently, she made fun of her ‘Repeat After Me’ campaign related to depression. Well, it doesn’t end there.

Soon after Deepika Padukone’s name came out in the drug angle, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter. She wrote, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone”

Check out Kangana’s tweet below:

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Deepika Padukone’s manager has already been summoned by the NCB. Just not that, soon the Adipurush actress may also be called by the officials this week.

Apart from Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, all the listed actress are under the radar of the NCB. Previously a source close to IANS had confirmed that these big names will indeed be questioned by the officials.

“This week, we will be sending summons to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and several others for questioning,” revealed a top NCB source.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case which has now taken a drug angle is taking out the worst of Bollywood. The turn has been the most expected one. Only time will tell what happens next.

