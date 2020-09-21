John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Or Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Vote For Your Eid 2021 Pick!

John Abraham today announced that his Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing on Eid 2021. Sharing the new poster of the upcoming mass entertainer, John wrote the tagline, “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! “

Now the catch is that Salman Khan’s biggie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is also scheduled for Eid 2021 release which means there will be a clash between the two. Earlier today, we talked about how this clash will be an interesting one because both films will be targetting masses.

Now our question is directed right at you. You tell us, which film among Satyameva Jayate 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be your pick on Eid 2021? Vote down for your pick below:

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 will be directed by Milap Zaveri. The film is a sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate which was a success. The film at that time proved to be John’s highest grosser. SJ2 will have Divya Khosla Kumar as the lead heroine.

Reportedly, Milap worked on polishing the script during the lockdown. Unlike Mumbai, the sequel will be set in Lucknow because the filmmaker believes it will increase the film’s mass value.

As per Indian Express, Milap in a statement said, “The action in this film is going to be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful. John is going to smash, rip and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen, and Divya is going to wow audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace and beauty,”

T-series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar also added, “Milap has written a mind-blowing script which is massy, that will have fabulous songs and will connect with the audience. And John will don a never seen before look. And we are coming to theatres on Eid next year which makes it even more festive,”

On the other hand, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is also one of the most anticipated films of Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is being made under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala. Pooja Hegde will be the lead heroine in the film.

