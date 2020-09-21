Khaali Peeli Action Director Opens Up On How Ananya Panday Didn’t Use Body Double For Action Scenes

Ananya Panday made headlines for a strong Bollywood debut with SOTY 2 and then giving a major hit with Pati Patni Aur Woh. Keeping up the momentum, Ananya has now taken a step in the action-romantic genre with her upcoming Khaali Peeli which is the talk of the town recently for a phenomenal teaser and some groovy songs. Parvez Shaikh, action director of Khaali Peeli shares how Ananya stunned the entire unit with her action performance on camera without using a body double and much more.

Parvez, talking about the film and said, “Khaali Peeli wasn’t an action film when we decided to make it but as we went further with the shoot, we decided to have some action sequences.”

Shedding light on Ananya’s performance he further adds, “There was one particular action scene of Ananya which I thought that she won’t be able to do it as the scene started with a free run followed by a jump hitting the goon with a slingshot having a particular landing. If it would go wrong, there was a very high possibility of the shoulder breaking or having a neck fracture but she unexpectedly stunned everyone with the action that you saw in the trailer.”

Talking about the time when the entire unit of Khaali Peeli clapped for her, he says, “There’s also another action sequence in the climax which had to be done with the help of a harness and Ananya once again did the action with perfection and the entire unit clapped for her as the scene was an intense one where she had to fly and bang herself on the car and ensure that the glass of the car breaks and then fall down. Generally, a body double does it but Ananya took it upon herself and did the scene perfectly.”

Speaking about his experience on collaborating with Ananya, the action director ends by saying, “This is my first time collaborating with Ananya Panday for action and we thought that she wouldn’t be able to do action we had designed for her. Ananya stunned us with her performance which was nothing less than a professional doing it. So, Ananya panday is actually good and aced her action sequences.”

Ananya is leaving no stone unturned and is ensuring to try her hands on every genre and give in her all as she’s an enthusiast learner and a risk-taker. Kudos to Ananya for going out of her way and surprising her fans every single time!

Ananya is currently shooting in Goa for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star in PAN-India project Fighter alongside Vijay Deverokonda.

