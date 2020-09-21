Sushant Singh Rajput case is taking new twists and turns every day. What started with a plain suicide has turned into a complicated case. So many hidden truths are unfolding which we never knew were associated with the actor. When the drug angle was disclosed, many fans were finding it hard to believe that the late actor could ever consume drugs. Similarly, with so many new angles, one cannot help but rely on news channels for their daily dose of information in this case. But few Bollywood actors are not liking the way this case is being treated. One of them is Sonu Sood.

The Dabangg actor recently revealed what he feels about the late actor’s death case. He said that it started as an attempt to find the cause of Chhichhore actor’s tragic death, but now it looks like people have lost the plot entirely.

According to reports in Times Of India, Sonu Sood recently opened up about the ongoing case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. He also added that if Sushant were to be alive today, he would have laughed at the circus going on in his name.

Talking about the same to the news portal, Sonu reportedly said that everybody knew that this is how it will turn out eventually. According to him, people who never even met Sushant have been coming out and speaking on his behalf. He added that those people probably wanted their share of limelight from the case.

Elaborating further, Sonu Sood added that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput many times in the past. They have also worked out together at the gym. According to Sonu, Sushant was a great guy who achieved so much despite being an outsider. He stated that Sushant would be laughing at people who have become a self-appointed a spokesperson for him and have been talking about him while his family is sitting at home.

Sonu also went on to say that now gradually, people have started to forget Sushant. Now, they will find a new topic to voice their opinions on. He stated that he feels really sad seeing all that is happening around.

Do you guys agree with Sonu Sood’s thoughts?

