The Sonu Sood directorial action thriller film Fateh was released on January 10, 2025 in the theatres. The movie also stars the actor in the lead role. While the movie started off on a decent note, the day-wise collection of the film has now been been reducing. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Sonu Sood starrer saw a drop of 18%. The film earned 13 lakhs on its 14th day while it had amassed 16 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 18.47 crores. Given that the day-wise collection of the film has now drastically reduced, it might wrap up below 20 crores. Only an upward graph in the collection might result in the film crossing the same.

The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike. While some praised the slick action sequences of the Sonu Sood starrer, others criticized the storyline. Fateh is also facing a competition at the box office from movies like Emergency, Azaad and the recently released Sky Force.

There are also reports that the film might witness its OTT release soon. It is speculated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. However, the exact OTT release date of Fateh is yet to be out.

Here Is The 17-Day Breakdown Of The Film At The Box Office.

Day 1: 2.61 crore

Day 2: 3.97 crore

Day 3: 4.13 crore

Day 4: 1.31 crore

Day 5: 1.83 crore

Day 6: 1.38 crore

Day 7: 1.02 crore

Day 8: 0.5 crore

Day 9: 0.45 crore

Day 10: 0.66 crore

Day 11: 0.15 crore

Day 12: 0.17 crore

Day 13: 0.16 crore

Day 14: 0.13 crore

Total: 18.47 crore

Fateh has been written and directed by Sonu Sood. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. It marks Sood’s debut directorial venture.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Earns Close To 17 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News