The period drama Azaad marked the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. While the youngsters definitely managed to impress, the movie seems to be struggling at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Azaad Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer’s day-wise collection came to 40 lakhs. This was a further drop of almost 35%. The movie had amassed 62 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.06 crores. The film has finally managed to cross 7 crores on its 7th day but this is still not enough.

Azaad still stays below 10 crores and it has to witness a major upward graph in the collections to score a decent number. The film had managed to open to fairly positive reaction from the critics and the masses alike. But the same has not yet reflected at the box office numbers. This might also happen due to the niche genre of the film which happens to be a period drama and revolves around the storyline of a horse.

The Aaman Degan and Rasha Thadani starrer had opened to 1.5 crores at the box office which was itself not very impressive. Barring its 3rd day, wherein the film earned 1.85 crores, it has only been witnessing a downward graph in the collection. From the 4th day, the day-wise collection have also reduced below 1 crores.

About The Film

Talking about Azaad, it has been directed by Abhishek Kapur. The movie has an extended cameo appearance of Ajay Devgn. It also stars Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

