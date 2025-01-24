The Kangana Ranaut starrer political biographical drama Emergency has been going steady at the box office. Kangana steps into the shoes of former Prime Minister Of India Indira Gandhi and has also directed the film. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Kangana Ranaut starrer witnessed a slight drop of 12%. It earned 90 lakhs on its 7th day whereas it had amassed 1.03 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 16.49 crore. The film is now inching close to crossing 20 crores. It needs a stable upward graph in the collection and a positive word of mouth, after which it should easily cross the same.

Emergency is already receiving a favorable word of mouth response from the audience as they have been left impressed by Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the film. The movie is reportedly mounted at a scale of 60 crores. Given its current India net collection of 16.49 crores, the film has managed to recover 27% of its budget. Overall, the film has witnessed a decent first week and the upcoming days are crucial to witness its fate.

Take A Look At The Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below

Day 1: 3.11 crores

Day 2: 4.28 crores

Day 3: 4.87 crores

Day 4: 1.27 crores

Day 5: 1.03 crores

Day 6: 1.03 crores

Day 7: 0.9 crores

Total: 16.49 crores

About The Movie

Talking about the film, it has been written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The movie was initially supposed to be released in September 2024 but was postponed its pending certification from the CBFC.

