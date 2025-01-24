The first big Hindi release of 2025 has arrived in the theaters, with Akshay Kumar leading the ensemble of Sky Force. Helmed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewalani, the film has opened to a lukewarm occupancy in the theaters in the morning shows.

The film registered one of the biggest pre-sales of tickets on BMS for Akshay Kumar, surpassing all of his releases since 2024. The war drama has registered advance ticket sales of 148K on BMS, promising good opening numbers.

Sky Force Day 1 Occupancy

Sky Force has registered an occupancy of 10.26% in the theaters for the morning shows of the patriotic war-drama. It would be interesting to see if the collections pick up for the evening and night shows.

However, currently, the occupancy registered by the film introducing Veer Pahariya opposite Sara Ali Khan is 36% less than Akshay Kumar’s last theatrical release. Khel Khel Mein arrived in the theaters on August 15 and registered an occupancy of 16.14% for the morning shows!

The occupancy for the morning shows of Sky Force is the second best this year since it could not match the opening figures for Sonu Sood’s Fateh in the theaters. However, these numbers might get a huge boost in the evening and night shows that would rightfully determine the opening day numbers for the film.

Check out the occupancy for the morning shows registered by Hindi films in the year 2025.

Fateh: 10.6%

Sky Force: 10.26%

Emergency: 5.98%

Game Changer: 9.10%

Sky Force also stars Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan, apart from Akshay Kumar, and the film might pick up pace over the extended Republic Day weekend.

