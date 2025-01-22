Akshay Kumar is a man of many genres, known for his extensive filmography. Besides being the undisputed king of the comedy genre, Akshay Kumar is also known for his patriotic movies which include Holiday, Kesari, Airlift, Mission Mangal, Baby, Sainik, Gold, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon, and more. Furthermore, Akshay is also set to star in Sky Force next, a film based on the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed the movie he thinks is the best patriotic project by Bollywood. The movie he picked is not one of his own but a classic cult film released during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Raaj Kumar’s Hindustan ki Kasam (1973) is the favorite patriotic film of Akshay Kumar

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshay was asked about his favorite patriotic film and he named Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973), starring the legendary Raaj Kumar, as his all-time favorite. Akshay shared his admiration for the film, clarifying that it wasn’t the Ajay Devgn-starrer of the same name but the earlier version that focused on the Air Force and the army. “Hindustan Ki Kasam, Ajay Devgn wali nahi, usse pehli wali. Usme bhi Air Force aur army pe focus tha. Shayad bohot zyada logon ne nahi dekhi usse. Usme ek bohot pyara gana bhi tha,” he said. (Not the one with Ajay Devgn, but the earlier one. It also focused on the Air Force and army. I don’t think many people watched it, but it had a lovely song.)

Kumar reminisced about his childhood during the 1971 war, which coincided with the movie’s release. The actor recounted, “I was 4 then. I remember the sirens going off, and our parents would tell us to hide under the tables because airplanes would fly over houses and buildings. This was in Mumbai.” The movie, directed by Chetan Anand, highlighted the valor of Indian armed forces and was celebrated for its realistic portrayal of war. Despite its historical significance, Akshay observed that it remains lesser-known among today’s audiences.

On the professional front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Sky Force, his latest project centered on the Indian Air Force. Co-starring Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, the movie also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya and is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2025.

