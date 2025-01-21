Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are widely known for their opinions, and their ability to voice them out. However, the two actors have conflicting opinions between themselves and that has come into the news on multiple occasions. The two have shared a complex dynamic over the years, one that has played out both on-screen and off-screen. Known for their collaborations in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), the two actors have since been embroiled in public spats, fueled by their ideological differences.

In 2020, Kangana referred to Swara and Taapsee Pannu as “B-grade actresses,” igniting a heated Twitter exchange. However, despite their political and personal disagreements, Kangana has indicated a willingness to work with Swara again.

Kangana Ranaut is open to working with Swara Bashker again

During an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Ranaut addressed the tension with Swara. When asked if she was willing to work with her again, Kangana answered in the affirmative. “Of course. What type of question is this?,” replied Ranaut. She further went on to explain that she has worked with multiple people who had opposing ideologies to her, and that has never stopped Kangana from working.

“So many actors I have worked with come from different ideologies. Even if I don’t like a person, I can work with them because I am not the authority on that person’s character. I can’t pass judgment on them,” Kangana revealed. Speaking specifically about Swara, the actress said, “Of course, we can work together,” she said, adding, “Back then, too, her ideology was different. She would always talk about communism and socialism on set.”

Fans loved both Swara Baskher and Kangana Ranaut in the two Tanu Weds Manu movies. However, since then, their personal feud has been in the news more than their collaboration. In 2020, Kangana called Swara Baskher a “B-Grade” actress while Swara asked to look at the bigger issues in the country after Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable. Speaking on their professional careers, Kangana Ranaut recently starred in Emergency (2025), while Swara Bashker is set to star in Mrs. Falani.

