Kangana Ranaut led Emergency continued to show an upward trend in its opening weekend. The biographical drama seemed to have found its sweet spot at the ticket windows as it was registering good footfalls. It has witnessed its first big fall on Monday. Scroll below for the early trends of day 4.

Monday Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Emergency added box office collections in the range of 1.50-2 crores on day 4. It witnessed a dip of 51-35% compared to 3.11 crores earned on the opening day. These are decent figures, given that the film opened up to mixed reviews.

The 4-day total at the Indian box office will now stand somewhere between 13.76-14.26 crores. Kangana Ranaut has delivered a string of flops in the last few years. In fact, her last Hindi release, Tejas (2023), had made lifetime collections of 5.15 crores. In comparison, Emergency has already minted at least 167% higher earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 3.11 crores

Day 2: 4.28 crores

Day 3: 4.87 crores

Day 4: 1.50-2 crores (estimates)

Total: 13.76-14.26 crores

Budget Recovery

Emergency is made on an estimated budget of 60 crores. It has recovered around 23% of the cost so far. It must maintain a strong hold over the remaining days of the week in order to achieve the breakeven stage.

More about Emergency

The biographical film is directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The ensemble cast also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik, among others.

Kangana is seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Emergency was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Azaad Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Crashes On Monday With Over 50% Drop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News