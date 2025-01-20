Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani led Azaad has concluded its first weekend. The historical drama is made on a high budget, and the path to recovery is going to be a difficult one. Scroll below for details as Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial has suffered its first big fall on day 4.

Crashes on Monday!

Azaad had made a decent start at the Indian box office with 1.50 crores coming in. The buzz on the ground was not upto the mark, despite the historical drama featuring Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance. It is also facing competition from other releases like Pushpa 2, Fateh, and Emergency, among others.

It would be safe to say Rasha Thadani & Aaman Devgan’s film isn’t among the go-to choices of audiences. On the first Monday, it fell way below the one crore mark, with collections landing in the range of 0.65-0.75 crores. It witnessed a drop of 56-50% compared to the collections made on the opening day.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Azaad below:

Day 1: 1.50 crores

Day 2: 1.40 crores

Day 3: 1.85 crores

Day 4: 0.65-0.75 crores (estimates)

Total: 5.40-5.50 crores

Budget vs Box Office Collection

As per multiple online reports, Azaad is made on a budget of 80 crores+, which is quite huge for a film featuring two debutants. It has recovered only 6.5% of its total cost so far. The breakeven stage will be next to impossible as, at the current pace, the film may not be able to achieve a lifetime of 10 crores.

All in all, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s debut film would be a flop at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

