Indian ticket windows are flooded with entertaining options. Cine-goers continue to enjoy Pushpa 2 despite seven weeks of theatrical run. There are also Bollywood releases like Emergency and Fateh, along with re-releases like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. But do you know which film is currently enjoying mind-boggling ticket sales on BookMyShow? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa 2 continues its strong run!

Since January 17, Pushpa 2: The Rule is available in a reloaded version with 20 minutes of additional footage. It is not only drawing fresh audience but also there’s been a good amount of retention. Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna starrer is performing much better than new releases like Azaad and Fateh. It has registered footfalls of 23.13K in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow.

Emergency dominates the Hindi belt

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut led Emergency grew with every passing day in its opening weekend at the box office. It accumulated 10.10 crores in the first three days. As per the trending feature on BMS, it has registered ticket sales of 63.13K, which is around 172% higher than Pushpa 2.

Unleashing madness at #1

Venkatesh Daggubati led Sankranthiki Vasthunam is enjoying a lot of favorable buzz all over. It topples the list with 286% higher ticket sales than Emergency.

Take a look at the highest ticket sales in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 244K Emergency: 63.1K Rekhachithram: 47.84K Madha Gaja Raja: 42.79K Pushpa 2: 23.13K Game Changer: 19.54K Azaad: 15.89K Mufasa: The Lion King: 12.2K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release: 10.23K Fateh: 7.67K

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is already a profitable affair at the Telugu box office. It is on its record-breaking spree and looks like, another huge day is on the cards!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

