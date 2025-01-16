Ram Charan’s Game Changer is still churning out numbers at the box office, and in six days the total collection of the film in all languages stands at 119.45 crore. The worldwide collection of the film stands at 168.95 crore.

Ram Charan’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Solo Film

The RRR superstar might soon get his second highest-grossing solo film replacing Rangasthalam that has earned 154 crore at the box office. However, his current release still needs another week or so before he can surpass this number.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, January 15, Game Changer earned 6.61 crore at the box office. This is a drop of 35% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 10.19 crore at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the political drama at the box office.

Day 1: 54 crore

Day 2: 22 crore

Day 3: 18.8 crore

Day 4: 7.85 crore

Day 5: 10.19 crore

Day 6: 6.61 crore

Total: 119.45 crore

Only 7.55 Crore Away From Guntur Kaaram

With a total of 119.45 crore, Ram Charan’s Game Changer is only 7.55 crore away from axing Mahesh Babu‘s last Sankranti release at the box office. Guntur Kaaram earned 127 crore at the box office and was an average grosser.

Competition From Other Releases

Ram Charan is facing competition from other two Sankranti releases at the Telugu box office. While Daaku Maharaaj arrived on January 12 and has earned 59.36 crore in four days, Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived on January 14 and has earned 43 crore in two days.

