Ever since Mahesh Babu announced his collaboration with RRR director SS Rajamouli, the buzz and hype around the film have been crazy. Amidst all the buzz, here’s a throwback to when Mahesh Babu tweeted about wanting to work with Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu starred in Khaleja back in 2010; he had tweeted about working with Trivikram again and also showed interest in working with Rajamouli. He tweeted, ” 4 all u people there’s sum really good news:) looks like Rajamouli n Me r finally working together:) FINALLY:)”

4 all u people there’s sum really good news:)looks like Rajamouli n Me r finally working together:)FINALLY :) — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 22, 2010

The Guntur Karam star had always been showing interest in working with Rajamouli, and now the stars have finally aligned for the two as they will be collaborating for SSMB29.

Babu spoke about how it is a physically demanding project to work with a filmmaker like SS Rajamouli. Speaking with the media, he said, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding, and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”

According to the sources, the Pooja ceremony for SSMB29 took place in Hyderabad on January 2nd. On the same day, SS Rajamouli attended the trailer launch event of Game Changer for his RRR actor Ram Charan.

During the event, anchor Suma had asked him for the confirmation of this ceremony for which the director said he would talk with her in person. He neither denied nor accepted.

Fans were curious about the release date, and before he could answer, Ram Charan stole the mic and playfully stated, “Unless something like COVID happens again, there’s no need for tension. The film will likely release in about a year and a half”, to which Rajamouli responded, saying he trained the actor well.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: When Prabhas Had Second Thoughts About His Profession Owing To His Introvert Nature: “Why Am I In This Field?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News