According to Ram Gopal Varma, one Telugu actor invested his own money to ensure that the film continued to be screened even when it was clear that audiences were not interested.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma said, “A corporate company from Bombay made a film with a big Telugu star. The film started losing money and the company wanted to pull it out of theatres. The star’s fans felt it would be an insult if the movie didn’t run for a certain period.”

He continued, “So the hero contacted the corporate company head and offered to use his own money to keep the film running until a specific time.” This revelation has caused a stir in the Telugu film industry with fans trying to guess the identity of the actor.

Many fans suspect that RGV is referring to Prabhas, the star of the Baahubali franchise whose recent films except for Kalki 2898 AD have not met expectations. Others believe Mahesh Babu who is a highly bankable star in Tollywood could be the actor Ram Gopal Varma referred to, as his flop movie Guntur Kaaram recently completed 200 days in one theatre.

One social media user wrote, “Only one Telugu actor working in Bollywood is none other than Prabhas.” Another added “It has to be Prabhas; he has worked with Bombay companies but no one will say anything because he is a big star.”

With some speculating that it could be Mahesh Babu, one user commented, “He is talking about Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu.”

Ram Gopal Varma’s statement has sparked a heated debate on social media, with fans expressing shock, intrigue and disappointment. The mystery surrounding the actor’s identity has only intensified the discussion leaving fans eager for more information.

