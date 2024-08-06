Chiyaan Vikram’s electrifying performance in the recently released Thangalaan trailer has sent shockwaves through the industry. But the actor’s journey to cinematic greatness is far from over. The talented star has hinted at a potential collaboration with the renowned director S.S. Rajamouli.

Rumors have been swirling about Vikram joining Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, SSMB29. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage. Amid rising speculation about Chiyaan Vikram being approached to play the antagonist in SSMB29, the actor addressed the rumors during a recent media interaction in Hyderabad.

While promoting Thangalaan in Hyderabad, Vikram acknowledged his friendship with Rajamouli and confirmed their plans to work together on a film. Though the actor remained tight-lipped about specific details, his statement has ignited immense excitement among fans. He said, “Rajamouli garu is a good friend. We have been talking for a while now. Of course, we will be doing a film sometime.”

The prospect of witnessing Vikram’s acting prowess combined with S.S. Rajamouli’s visionary storytelling is nothing short of exhilarating. This potential collaboration looks promising as both are known for their ability to create cinematic spectacles.

About Thangalaan

Ahead of the film’s release, the team Thangalaan cast has been traveling to cities across the nation. They covered Hyderabad on 4 August, Chennai on 5 August, and Bengaluru on 6 August. The star cast will be in Mumbai on 7 August and Kochi on 9 August. On the city tour, the fans will get to meet ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, GV Prakash Kumar, and director Pa Ranjith.

Thangalaan is touted to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is the real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), which was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own purposes.

Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role, is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of Thangalaan, the news of this potential dream team-up has added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated film.

