With excessive-budget sequels, 2025 promises to be a riot for film enthusiasts. Here are the top 5 pan-Indian movies you shouldn’t miss in 2025:

KGF 3

Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise has been a sensation since the release of the first film. KGF 3 is stated to maintain the story of Rocky Bhai performed by Yash with even more drama and excitement. Though the movie is expected to rock the theaters in 2025, there is no confirmation from the official team about the release of the film.

Goodachari 2

Following the success of Goodachari, a sequel G2, starring Adivi Sesh has been announced. Adivi Sesh is known for his gripping content and excellent performance. His writings always succeed in impressing the viewers. The success of the first part is igniting expectations for the upcoming movie.Viewers are expecting G2 to give them a mind blowing experience.

Dacoit

Starring Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan, Dacoit is an action-packed drama directed by Shaneil Deo. The movie shows the turbulent existence of a notorious bandit and offers a gritty portrayal of rural India.In this movie, Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s on-screen chemistry is going to entertain the audience. It is expected that the movie will rock the box office.

SSMB29

One of the most awaited collaborations, between director S.S. Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu, is happening for SSMB29. This epic drama will mix Rajamouli’s grand imagination with Mahesh Babu’s celebrity strength. Known for his large scale projects, Rajamouli is set to redefine the path of his movies. Till now Rajamouli has worked with mass heroes like Prabhas, Rana, NTR and Ram Charan and his working with Mahesh Babu is drawing a lot of attention. The actor is going through hard training and total changeover for his new movie.

Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana pursuits to carry the mythical tale to the big screen. The film features a celebrity-studded cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol . Ranbir has gone through a tough physical makeover for this movie. After the success of his recent movie Animal, Ranbir trained himself to change from a ferocious character to the graceful character of Lord Rama.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Smash Records: With 4 Million Ticket Sales On BMS, Prabhas Is An Unleashed Wildie At #1 With Record Sales In 1 Hour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News