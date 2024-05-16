Mahesh Babu's new look raises curiosity on SSMB29

Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for his subsequent film updates. Directed by Rajamouli, the film is tentatively titled as SSMB29. However, the movie team and SS Rajamouli remain tight-lipped about the film. Meanwhile, Mahesh’s recent look has sparked excitement and speculation among audiences.

In a recent interview, SS Rajamouli remained quiet while asked about SSMB29. However, Mahesh Babu has been dropping hints, keeping the anticipation alive.

Mahesh new look steals the show:

A recent appearance of Mahesh Babu sporting long hair reminiscent of 1990s movie stars caused a stir among fans. This happened when the superstar arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote. Though Mahesh Babu attempted to hide his new look under an Adidas cap during a voting visit on May 13th, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the transformation. Dressed in a simple blue T-shirt and jeans, Mahesh’s thick beard and long hair offered a glimpse into what audiences can expect from #SSMB29.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that shooting for SSMB29 is scheduled to commence in August 2024. However no official announcement is made yet on the same. Also, the film, touted to be an action thriller, is rumored to be a globe-trotting adventure. Mahesh Babu is expected to portray a character reminiscent of Indiana Jones.

The film is set to be bankrolled by KL Narayana and is touted as the highest-budget film ever made in Tollywood.

