Cinema halls to shut down for 10 days in Telangana

At the beginning of 2024, with many line-up films, Sankranthi excited the movie buffs. But sadly, most theaters didn’t make much money from these movies, except for HanuMan and Tillu Square. Also, the past few months have been tough for the Tollywood movie industry because there were few big-budget movies with famous actors. Also, with the IPL cricket matches and general elections happening, the more petite film got little attention.

Because of this, many single-screen theaters in Telangana have decided to close temporarily to avoid losing more money. They will be closed for ten days starting May 17th and might reopen in June when things get better.

Even Re-releases can’t help

Even though some old films with famous Tollywood actors were re-released, they needed to make more money to cover the costs. However, movie buffs are hoping things might get better soon with the release of new big-budget movies like Prabhas’ Kalki2898AD, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule, and others.

However, theaters’ struggles with a lack of films are making heads turn. Theater owners need help to make enough money to keep running. The Telangana State Single Theater Association hasn’t officially said anything about the theaters closing yet.

Upcoming Movie Releases

On May 25th, “Love Me,” “Gangs of Godavari,” “Harom Hara,” and “Satyabhama” movies will hit the theaters. Also, the summer season is regarded as a good time for theaters to gain profit. In contrast, there weren’t many big movies during this holiday season, and the ones that did come out didn’t make much profit. So, let’s wait and see how the films hitting the screen in May last week will perform.

