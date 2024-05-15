Telugu audiences are itching to get back to the theatres after a disappointing summer with no major releases. This Friday, however, offers a potential crowd-pleaser with the re-release of Shankar’s classic psychological thriller, Aparichithudu (Telugu version of Anniyan).

The original 2005 Anniyan was a box office juggernaut, raking in over 50 crore. Its Telugu version, Aparichithudu, boasts a massive fanbase, thanks to Vikram‘s award-worthy performance and Shankar’s masterful direction. The film’s cult status and enduring appeal suggest it could be the drawcard that brings audiences back to the big screen.

Aparichithudu’s Plot:

Aparichithudu centres around Ramu, a lawyer frustrated by the rampant corruption and social apathy. When the legal system fails, Ramu develops a violent alter ego, Aparichithudu, who seeks to punish wrongdoers with methods inspired by the Garuda Purana, a Hindu text.

Director Shankar holds a strong position among Telugu moviegoers, who are undoubtedly excited to revisit this captivating film. While single screens in Telangana are facing low occupancy and potential closures, Aparichithudu’s performance could prove pivotal. If it manages to generate strong footfalls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana multiplexes, it could revitalize the struggling exhibition sector.

However, the theatrical landscape has shifted significantly since 2005. Telugu cinema has witnessed massive successes this year with films like HanuMan crossing the 200 crore mark and Tillu Square, Guntur Kaaram also surpassing the 100 crore mark.

Aparichithudu’s re-release will be a true test. Can a beloved classic compete with the current box office giants? While it might not shatter records, strong footfalls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana multiplexes could breathe life back into the exhibition sector, proving the enduring power of these classic films.

This re-release serves as a fascinating experiment. Will nostalgia be enough to entice audiences, or will they crave the fresh offerings Telugu cinema is currently delivering? Only time will tell, but Aparichithudu’s return is sure to generate significant buzz.

