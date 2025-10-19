Sunny Deol has announced his next film, titled Gabru, which will be arriving in the theaters on March 13, 2026. The film also stars Prit Kamani and Simran Bagga, and helmed by Shashank Udapurkar. The film has been introduced as Sunny Deol’s most emotional role till date. Interestingly, the film might lock horns at the box office with one of the biggest upcoming storms!

Sunny Deol VS Yash!

While Sunny Deol will be arriving in the theaters on March 13, only a week later, Rockstar Yash will be arriving with his dark romantic film, Toxic, which has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced! Definitely, this will be a brutal clash and interestingly, Sunny and Yash will lock horns as Lord Hanuman and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, later in 2026!

Is Ranbir Kapoor Making Way For Gabru?

While it has been announced that Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War will be arriving in the theaters on March 20, 2026, it might be possible that Ranbir Kapoor makes way for his Hanuman. Later, he and Sunny Deol will play Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. And it is highly possible that Love & War might move forward, making way for Gabru and Toxic both!

But if Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film sticks to its deadline, then Sunny Deol’s might surrender as he will be choked by Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War and Yash’s Toxic, both arriving one week after Sunny Deol’s film!

A Brutal Box Office Clash

It would be a brutal box office clash since Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 will also use the same Eid slot and amidst three huge biggies, Sunny Deol‘s Gabru might struggle to breathe at the box office. However, his last two films Gadar 2 and Jaat managed to surprise at the box office but Jaat ended losing at the box office. Hopefully, Gabru helps him reclaim the box office victory before Border 2 and Lahore!

Check out the motion poster of Gabru here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

