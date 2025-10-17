The year 2025 has been a roller coaster ride for Bollywood films at the box office. In the list of the top 10 Indian openers the only saving grace for Bollywood was Shah Rukh Khan who held a spot at the box office with Jawan. The Atlee directorial was the only film in the top 10 Indian openers that starred a Bollywood actor till it lost its spot last month!

Shah Rukh Was Dethroned By Pawan Kalyan!

Shah Rukh Khan was dethroned by Pawan Kalyan when They Call Him OG opened at 84.75 crore. The action biggie pushed Jawan with an opening day collection of 75 crore, out of the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. Now, the list includes all South Indian actors and only one Bollywood production – Adipurush!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 – Ranveer Singh’s Redemption?

It would be interesting to see if Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar manages to enter the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. To do so, the film needs to bring an opening of more than 83 crore at the box office, pushing Jr NTR’s Devara out of the top 10.

If Ranveer Singh manages to push Devara out of the top 10 and claim its spot in the top Indian openers’ list, then it would redeem the record of the only Bollywood actor in the list, an achievement that was held by Shah Rukh Khan for almost 2 years, before getting pushed by They Call Him OG.

Check out the top 10 biggest openings by an Indian film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore RRR: 134 crore Baahubali 2 : 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore They Call Him OG: 84.75 crore* (estimated) Devara: 83 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

